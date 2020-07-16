When the silt hits the fan: Cimarron enacts stage one water restrictions

by Sharon Niederman

CIMARRON — As of July 16, 2020, the Village of Cimarron will implement Stage 1 water restrictions, according to village administrator Shawn Jeffrey. “We are unable to get to the water in the Cimarron River due to fires of previous years,” Jeffrey says. “It’s all silted in.”

The restrictions were approved by the mayor and village council, with the recommendation of the public works supervisor, and are the direct result of fires in previous years.

Because silt deposits are limiting the village’s ability to draw water from the river, the village must rely on its single remaining water source, the reservoir.

Consequently, for the sake of water conservation, there will be no regular watering between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

However, watering will be allowed before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on the north side of US 64, and on the south side of the highway Tuesday Thursday, and Saturday, with no watering on Sunday.

Businesses are exempt from this order.

Jeffrey expects once a damaged stretch of pipe is repaired and the silt removed, restrictions will be lifted, some time within a month.

If a water user has an allotment above 2,000 gallons, village staff will determine the correct amount of water to be withheld according to an applicable formula. For questions, please visit village staff or call 575-376-2232.