Virginia Mae Ferrero

Virginia Mae Ferrero, 49, was called by her creator on January 8th, 2017 in Pueblo, Colorado. She was the wife of Michael Ferrero. They shared 29 years of marriage together.

Born in Trinidad, CO, she was the daughter of James and Beatrice Dunford. She graduated from Trinidad Catholic High. She was employed at The Trinidad School District #1, where she worked for 13 ½ years and was involved in numerous programs to help benefit the district students.

She belonged to the Trinidad Catholic Church. Virginia was always an active member in the community. She served as the secretary on the Antonio Lopez Ditch Company and was a member of AADA (Advocates Against Domestic Assault). She participated annually in the farmers market and looked forward to her annual Pick Your Pumpkin Patch at her farm. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, nana, sister, and friend. She will be remembered by her smile, beauty, inside and out, her compassion, strength, bright outlook on life, and fun loving self.

She is survived by her husband Michael Ferrero, children Kimberly Escobido (Keoni Escobido), Mary Sciacca (Casey Sciacca), Jeffery Ferrero (Danica Ferrero); grandchildren Kamaile and Kanoelani Escobido; mother Beatrice Dunford; siblings Jim Dunford, Bernadette Lambert, Tim Dunford, and Jon Dunford; mother-in-law Carmela Ferrero; sister-in-law Jeannette King; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday January 12 from 4-6 pm at the Comi Chapel.

Rosary will be Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 7 pm at Sebastiani Gym.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 13th at 9:30 am at Sebastiani Gym with interment following at the Ferrero Family Cemetery in Rouse, CO.

Active pallbearers are Keoni Escobido, Thomas Dunford, Curtis Dunford, Dylan Dunford, Casey Sciacca, and Kody Shoop.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.