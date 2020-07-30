Upcoming Events for week of July 30, 2020

throughout our world Online food preservation classes PUEBLO — Due to COVID-19, Extension Agent, Laura Griffin of CSU Extension-Pueblo County will present a free food preservation webinar series online. Registered participants will be emailed details to join the virtual class via Zoom following registration and 48 hours before the class as a reminder. Don’t miss your chance to learn home food preservation in the comfort and safety of your home! Space is limited and registration is required. To register, go to https://www.event- brite.com/d/online/csue-food-preservation/ •Canning Basics-Tuesday, August 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Discover the three main methods of preserving foods and learn the basics of each. •Jams and Jellies-Tuesday, August 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Learn how to make jams and jellies and the role of pectin in gelling. Get hints and tips to get the right consistency. •Water Bath Canning-Wednesday, August 19, 11 a.m. to1 p.m.. This workshop will cover steps of the water bath method for canning high acid fruits. •Pressure Canning-Wednesday, September 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. This workshop will teach pressure canning skills for low acid foods. Learn ways to prevent spoilage and illness. Contact Laura or Christine at 719-583- 6566 for more information. Long-term care Ombudsman service HUERFANO/LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES — Under the federal Older Americans Act (OAA) every state is required to have an Ombudsman Program that addresses complaints and advocates for improvements in the long- term care system. The Ombudsman program advocates for residents of nursing homes, board and care homes, assisted living facilities, and other similar adult care facilities. Ombudsmen and work to resolve problems individual residents face and effect change at the local, state, and national levels to improve quality of care. Ombudsman responsibilities include: • Educating residents, their family, and facility staff about residents’ rights and care;

• Providing technical support for the development of resident and family councils; • Advocating for changes to improve residents’ quality of life and care;

• Providing information to the public regard- ing long-term care facilities and services, residents’ rights, and legislative/ policy issues; • Representing resident interests before governmental agencies; and • Seeking legal, administrative and other remedies to protect residents. Ombudsman services for Huerfano and Las Animas counties are provided by the Area Agency on Agency, South Central Council of Governments. For questions or concerns contact Elizabeth Kelly at 719-859-5755 or email her at Ombudsman@sccog.net. For more information on the ombudsman program watch the youtube video listed here: https://youtu.be/6VRmetXQVEY HUERFANO Outdoor Coffee with Sandy White LA VETA/WALSENBURG — Join Sandy for coffee today, Thursday, July 30, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Ryus Avenue Bakery, 129 W. Ryus, La Veta; Saturday, August 1, 9 – 10 a.m. Clubhouse Bar and Grill, Walsenburg Golf Course, 1399 C.R. 502; Monday, August 1, 9 – 10 a.m. at the H&H Café, 902 W. 7th, Walsenburg; or Saturday, August 8, 9– 10 a.m. at La Plaza Inn, 118 W. 6th, Walsenburg.

La Veta Farmers Market today LA VETA — The La Veta farmers market for the 2020 season will be every Thursday, 3-5 p.m. on the grassy area in front of Francisco Fort Museum on Main St. COVID regulations may be in effect so please check the La Veta farmers market FB page for details. FNB Trinidad school supply drive now through 7/31 WALSENBURG — Huerfano County school children need your help now more than ever! Although the future of local schools opening for the fall semester due to COVID-19 has yet to be determined, The Huerfano County Branch of The First National Bank in Trinidad is resolved to continue its efforts to support the youth in the community by holding its 20th annual “School Supply Drive.” Whether funds are used to assist students with needs at home or in school, the Bank is committed to providing resources for children in the area. Mail or drop off your donation to The Huerfano County Branch at 135 West 6th Street, Walsenburg, Colorado 81089 by July 31st. First National will match the first $1,000 in donations! Cash donations are especially needed. Help The Huerfano County Branch of The First National Bank in Trinidad support Huerfano County Students as they build their own bright futures and donate cash for school supplies today! Visit www.fnbtrinidad.com or call 719-738-3594 to learn more. Big Care and Share distribution on Friday, July 31 WALSENBURG — There will be a big Care and Share distribution on Friday, July 31 at 10:30 am at the Huerfano County Community Center in Walsenburg. If you need food, please come down to the center. Do NOT come before an hour before the event or you may be asked to come back during distribution times. Please respect the neighborhood and businesses. When you line up too early, it causes issues. Gardner will do distribution the same day. La Veta distribution will be August 8. Dance Jam every Friday LA VETA — Come bust a move every Friday 11 a.m. at the La Veta Community Center. This is a fun cardio dance party celebrating many styles and decades! This group exercise is a collaboration between Two Peaks Fitness and dance instructor Ashley Vandagriff. Please pay in exact change at the door. Two Peaks Fitness Members: $5 Non- members: $10 Questions lavetadancearts.ashley@yandex.com Live music at La Plaza WALSENBURG — Call to make reservations for dinner and music on the patio Friday, July 31, 6 to 9 p.m. when the Orphan Valley Singers perform at La Plaza Historic Hotel & Restaurant. Saturday, Aug. 1, 6 to 9 p.m. enjoy the music of Kurt Corsair (Cowboy & Singer- songwriter), Call (719) 738-5700 and request your table on the patio. Music starts at 6 and ends at 9. ~PRIME RIB SPECIAL~ every Friday & Saturday! Drive-in movie every Friday LA VETA — The Teens at Spanish Peaks Church will be hosting a Drive-In movie every Friday, 8:30 p.m. at the 4-H Barn. $5 per person, you will be able to watch the movie from the safety and comfort of your car and listen through the radio! La Veta Village garage sale LA VETA — Every Saturday through September 26, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. there will be a garage sale at La Veta Village, 109 E. Francisco Street. There are many items; something for everyone! All donations go toward the Assisted Living Project. 2020 Gardner Chuckwagon canceled GARDNER — The Gardner Chuckwagon regrets that the 78th Annual Chuckwagon dinner will not be taking place this Saturday. We would like to congratulate Hannah Cordova on receiving a scholarship to further her education. We are looking forward to continuing the Chuckwagon dinner tradition and awarding more scholarships next year.

Annual Photography Show reception at SPACe LA VETA — Everyone is invited to take a look at the new showing of photography at the SPACe Gallery, 132 W. Ryus. A limited reception will be held this Saturday, Aug. 1, 5 – 7 p.m.. Awards will be presented to the winners of this judged show beginning at 5:30 p.m.. Only 10 persons at a time will be allowed in- side, face coverings are required, and social distancing will be observed. Over 50 photographers from throughout the United States were selected from a field of over 200 candidates in two categories: color and monochromatic. The photography will be on display until Aug. 29. The gallery is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 11 – 3 pm. All photos are for sale, as well as original art, jewelry, and pottery created by SPACe members, in the Gift Shop. Call 719 742-3074 for information or email spanishpeaksarts@gmail.com. Visit the SPACe Etsy Store, YouTube, and the SPACe website – www.spanishpeaksarts.org – for images of the winning photos. SPACe is a nonprofit organization supported by members, donations, and 30% of sales of art. Gardner Farmers Market GARDNER — The 10th season of the Gardner Farmers Market will run every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. under the Pavilion next to the Methodist church. Please wear masks, or please follow current County/State guidelines. If you are sick, please stay home. Have a neighbor purchase items for you, or contact us. For more info: Gardner Farmers Market, 865-247-9749 or gardnermarket@yahoo.com Cuchara Chapel on line CUCHARA — This summer please watch the Sunday Cuchara Chapel service online. Go to Cucharachapel.org and click on the Worship Service Tab. This Sunday, Aug. 2, Rev. Eileen Ramsey will present a memorial service “Are We There Yet?” with special music by Eldaa Royer. Walsenburg Farm & Makers Market Sunday WALSENBURG — Walsenburg Farm and Makers Market will be held each Sunday, 12 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park, 400 Main Street. Strict social distancing and masks will be required. Let’s work through this together and build our community. Love and light to all. Two Peaks Fitness senior group exercise LA VETA — Two Peaks Fitness senior group exercise is every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the La Veta Community Center: • Yoga Stretch: Monday, Wednesday 9:15 a.m. • Swiss Ball: Monday, Wednesday, 10 a.m. • Senior Pilates/Fresh Start: Monday, Wednesday, 11 a.m.

• Hatha Yoga: Friday, 9 a.m. These mild group exercise sessions will be held in compliance with current COVID-19 restrictions. Maximum of 10 participants, with social distancing required. You will be asked to wear a mask if physically possible. The community center and all equipment will be sanitized in accordance with Health Department regulations. These activities are free to SilverSneakers, Renew Active, and Two Peaks Fitness members; $5 daily fee if you are not a member. Huerfano 4-H COVID plans HUERFANO COUNTY — Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no “open class” entries at the Huerfano County 4-H Fair this year. The fair is slated for August 5 – 9. The fair board is in the process of planning the revised county fair. Further details concerning whether the fair will be open to the public and other details will be published when they are finalized. For questions, call the Huerfano County Extension office at 719-738-3000, ext. 131. 17th Annual Stonewall Century Ride LA VETA — Ride the Highway of Legends (Colorado State Highway 12) in the Stonewall Century Ride Saturday, August 8. Riders can go the entire 102 miles from La Veta to Segundo and back or turn around at any time! This ride is known for the homemade goodies at the aid stations and the friendly people in the area.