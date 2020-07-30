Upcoming Events for week of July 30, 2020

throughout our world
Online food preservation classes
PUEBLO — Due to COVID-19, Extension Agent, Laura Griffin of CSU Extension-Pueblo County will present a free food preservation webinar series online. Registered participants will be emailed details to join the virtual class via Zoom following registration and 48 hours before the class as a reminder. Don’t miss your chance to learn home food preservation in the comfort and safety of your home! Space is limited and registration is required.
To register, go to https://www.event- brite.com/d/online/csue-food-preservation/
•Canning Basics-Tuesday, August 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Discover the three main methods of preserving foods and learn the basics of each.
•Jams and Jellies-Tuesday, August 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Learn how to make jams and jellies and the role of pectin in gelling. Get hints and tips to get the right consistency.
•Water Bath Canning-Wednesday, August 19, 11 a.m. to1 p.m.. This workshop will cover steps of the water bath method for canning high acid fruits.
•Pressure Canning-Wednesday, September 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. This workshop will teach pressure canning skills for low acid foods. Learn ways to prevent spoilage and illness.
Contact Laura or Christine at 719-583- 6566 for more information.
Long-term care Ombudsman service
HUERFANO/LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES — Under the federal Older Americans Act (OAA) every state is required to have an Ombudsman Program that addresses complaints and advocates for improvements in the long- term care system.
The Ombudsman program advocates for residents of nursing homes, board and care homes, assisted living facilities, and other similar adult care facilities. Ombudsmen and work to resolve problems individual residents face and effect change at the local, state, and national levels to improve quality of care. Ombudsman responsibilities include:
• Educating residents, their family, and facility staff about residents’ rights and care;
• Providing technical support for the development of resident and family councils;
• Advocating for changes to improve residents’ quality of life and care;
• Providing information to the public regard- ing long-term care facilities and services, residents’ rights, and legislative/ policy issues;
• Representing resident interests before governmental agencies; and
• Seeking legal, administrative and other remedies to protect residents.
Ombudsman services for Huerfano and Las Animas counties are provided by the Area Agency on Agency, South Central Council of Governments. For questions or concerns contact Elizabeth Kelly at 719-859-5755 or email her at Ombudsman@sccog.net. For more information on the ombudsman program watch the youtube video listed here: https://youtu.be/6VRmetXQVEY
HUERFANO
Outdoor Coffee with Sandy White
LA VETA/WALSENBURG — Join Sandy for coffee today, Thursday, July 30, 9 – 10 a.m. at the Ryus Avenue Bakery, 129 W. Ryus, La Veta; Saturday, August 1, 9 – 10 a.m. Clubhouse Bar and Grill, Walsenburg Golf Course, 1399 C.R. 502; Monday, August 1, 9 – 10 a.m. at the H&H Café, 902 W. 7th, Walsenburg; or Saturday, August 8, 9– 10 a.m. at La Plaza Inn, 118 W. 6th, Walsenburg.
La Veta Farmers Market today
LA VETA — The La Veta farmers market for the 2020 season will be every Thursday, 3-5 p.m. on the grassy area in front of Francisco Fort Museum on Main St. COVID regulations may be in effect so please check the La Veta farmers market FB page for details.
FNB Trinidad school supply drive now through 7/31
WALSENBURG — Huerfano County school children need your help now more than ever! Although the future of local schools opening for the fall semester due to COVID-19 has yet to be determined, The Huerfano County Branch of The First National Bank in Trinidad is resolved to continue its efforts to support the youth in the community by holding its 20th annual “School Supply Drive.” Whether funds are used to assist students with needs at home or in school, the Bank is committed to providing resources for children in the area.
Mail or drop off your donation to The Huerfano County Branch at 135 West 6th Street, Walsenburg, Colorado 81089 by July 31st. First National will match the first $1,000 in donations! Cash donations are especially needed. Help The Huerfano County Branch of The First National Bank in Trinidad support Huerfano County Students as they build their own bright futures and donate cash for school supplies today! Visit www.fnbtrinidad.com or call 719-738-3594 to learn more.
Big Care and Share distribution on Friday, July 31
WALSENBURG — There will be a big Care and Share distribution on Friday, July 31 at 10:30 am at the Huerfano County Community Center in Walsenburg. If you need food, please come down to the center. Do NOT come before an hour before the event or you may be asked to come back during distribution times. Please respect the neighborhood and businesses. When you line up too early, it causes issues.
Gardner will do distribution the same day. La Veta distribution will be August 8.
Dance Jam every Friday
LA VETA — Come bust a move every Friday 11 a.m. at the La Veta Community Center. This is a fun cardio dance party celebrating many styles and decades! This group exercise is a collaboration between Two Peaks Fitness and dance instructor Ashley Vandagriff. Please pay in exact change at the door.
Two Peaks Fitness Members: $5 Non- members: $10 Questions lavetadancearts.ashley@yandex.com
Live music at La Plaza
WALSENBURG — Call to make reservations for dinner and music on the patio Friday, July 31, 6 to 9 p.m. when the Orphan Valley Singers perform at La Plaza Historic Hotel & Restaurant. Saturday, Aug. 1, 6 to 9 p.m. enjoy the music of Kurt Corsair (Cowboy & Singer- songwriter),
Call (719) 738-5700 and request your table on the patio. Music starts at 6 and ends at 9. ~PRIME RIB SPECIAL~ every Friday & Saturday!
Drive-in movie every Friday
LA VETA — The Teens at Spanish Peaks Church will be hosting a Drive-In movie every Friday, 8:30 p.m. at the 4-H Barn. $5 per person, you will be able to watch the movie from the safety and comfort of your car and listen through the radio!
La Veta Village garage sale
LA VETA — Every Saturday through September 26, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. there will be a garage sale at La Veta Village, 109 E. Francisco Street. There are many items; something for everyone! All donations go toward the Assisted Living Project.
2020 Gardner Chuckwagon canceled
GARDNER — The Gardner Chuckwagon regrets that the 78th Annual Chuckwagon dinner will not be taking place this Saturday. We would like to congratulate Hannah Cordova on receiving a scholarship to further her education. We are looking forward to continuing the Chuckwagon dinner tradition and awarding more scholarships next year.
Annual Photography Show reception at SPACe
LA VETA — Everyone is invited to take a look at the new showing of photography at the SPACe Gallery, 132 W. Ryus. A limited reception will be held this Saturday, Aug. 1, 5 – 7 p.m.. Awards will be presented to the winners of this judged show beginning at 5:30 p.m.. Only 10 persons at a time will be allowed in- side, face coverings are required, and social distancing will be observed. Over 50 photographers from throughout the United States were selected from a field of over 200 candidates in two categories: color and monochromatic. The photography will be on display until Aug. 29. The gallery is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 11 – 3 pm. All photos are for sale, as well as original art, jewelry, and pottery created by SPACe members, in the Gift Shop. Call 719 742-3074 for information or email spanishpeaksarts@gmail.com. Visit the SPACe Etsy Store, YouTube, and the SPACe website – www.spanishpeaksarts.org – for images of the winning photos. SPACe is a nonprofit organization supported by members, donations, and 30% of sales of art.
Gardner Farmers Market
GARDNER — The 10th season of the Gardner Farmers Market will run every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. under the Pavilion next to the Methodist church.
Please wear masks, or please follow current County/State guidelines. If you are sick, please stay home. Have a neighbor purchase items for you, or contact us.
For more info: Gardner Farmers Market, 865-247-9749 or gardnermarket@yahoo.com
Cuchara Chapel on line
CUCHARA — This summer please watch the Sunday Cuchara Chapel service online. Go to Cucharachapel.org and click on the Worship Service Tab. This Sunday, Aug. 2, Rev. Eileen Ramsey will present a memorial service “Are We There Yet?” with special music by Eldaa Royer.
Walsenburg Farm & Makers Market Sunday
WALSENBURG — Walsenburg Farm and Makers Market will be held each Sunday, 12 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park, 400 Main Street. Strict social distancing and masks will be required. Let’s work through this together and build our community. Love and light to all.
Two Peaks Fitness senior group exercise
LA VETA — Two Peaks Fitness senior group exercise is every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the La Veta Community Center:
• Yoga Stretch: Monday, Wednesday 9:15 a.m.
• Swiss Ball: Monday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.
• Senior Pilates/Fresh Start: Monday, Wednesday, 11 a.m.
• Hatha Yoga: Friday, 9 a.m.
These mild group exercise sessions will be held in compliance with current COVID-19 restrictions. Maximum of 10 participants, with social distancing required. You will be asked to wear a mask if physically possible. The community center and all equipment will be sanitized in accordance with Health Department regulations.
These activities are free to SilverSneakers, Renew Active, and Two Peaks Fitness members; $5 daily fee if you are not a member.
Huerfano 4-H COVID plans
HUERFANO COUNTY — Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no “open class” entries at the Huerfano County 4-H Fair this year. The fair is slated for August 5 – 9.
The fair board is in the process of planning the revised county fair. Further details concerning whether the fair will be open to the public and other details will be published when they are finalized.
For questions, call the Huerfano County Extension office at 719-738-3000, ext. 131.
17th Annual Stonewall Century Ride
LA VETA — Ride the Highway of Legends (Colorado State Highway 12) in the Stonewall Century Ride Saturday, August 8. Riders can go the entire 102 miles from La Veta to Segundo and back or turn around at any time! This ride is known for the homemade goodies at the aid stations and the friendly people in the area.
This is an annual fundraiser for the La Veta and Stonewall Fire Protection Districts. This ride is scenic, challenging, and delicious. For registration information, see www.spcycling.org or active.com.
Register online through Wednesday Au- gust 5 or during packet pickup August 7 at the La Veta Grandote Golf Course, or onsite Au- gust 8 at the Golf Course.
Music begins at noon. Everyone welcome! The Huerfano County Health Department has given us guidelines to make this ride safe.
Virtual Pro Se Clinic (VPC) Free Legal Clinic
WALSENBURG — Despite the COVID-19 closures of libraries across Colorado, the Virtual Pro Se Clinic (VPC) clinics will still be held as scheduled. The next VPC in Walsenburg will be held Tuesday August 11, 4 to 5 p.m. As a work-around, instead of clinic patrons coming in-person to your local public library (which is closed), the volunteer attorney will call each clinic patron’s telephone directly, during the clinic hours, using the phone number pro- vided.
To be added to the sign-up sheet, please contact your Spanish Peaks Library at (719) 738-2774 to be added to the sign-up sheet. Space is limited.
Summer Reading Program at Spanish Peaks Library
WALSENBURG — Although the library is not open for patrons to come in, we are still having a summer reading program. Join Ms. Sherry online for a virtual “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program. You can begin by registering with READsquared. This program can be downloaded to your Android or iOS de- vice. Once you have it downloaded choose Spanish Peaks Library District. It can also be found online at spldco.READsquared.com. On READsquared you can log your reading and complete missions and other fun activities. Check our Facebook page at Spanish Peaks Library District or our website spld.org for more information. You can also email Ms. Sherry with questions, sherryspld@gmail.com.
La Veta Library now open
LA VETA — The La Veta Public Library re- opened this week. To maintain social distancing and for the safety of our staff and patrons, some of our services and policies have changed. For further details please call 719- 742-3572 or visit our website: www.lvpl.org .
Face masks are required to enter our facilities. (Masks not required for children under 3 and patrons with health issues. We are limited to 10 people at a time and visits are limited to 30 minutes. (Only two visits per day.)
Please maintain social distancing while browsing and at the customer service desks. The teen room will remain closed except to ac- cess books. Only one family group at a time allowed in the family room. Computer use is also limited to 30 minutes. The furniture has been arranged to maintain social distancing, please do not move the furniture.
Curbside service is available by appointment to our at risk patrons. Detailed information is available on the website.
Spanish Peaks Library curbside pickup
WALSENBURG — Curbside Pickup is now available at SPLD Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Place your holds ahead of time, send your print jobs via email, and library staff will package everything up and bring it outside.
Visit https://www.spld.org/about-us/curbsidepickup/ or call 719-738-2774 for more information.
LAS ANIMAS
FNB Trinidad school supply drive now through 7/31
TRINIDAD — Las Animas County school children need your help now more than ever! Al- though the future of local schools opening for the fall semester due to COVID-19 has yet to be determined, The First National Bank in Trinidad is resolved to continue its efforts to support the youth in the community by holding its 20th annual “School Supply Drive.” Whether funds are used to assist students with needs at home or in school, the Bank is committed to providing re- sources for children in the area.
Mail or drop off your donation to The First National Bank in Trinidad, Main Bank, Motor Bank or Wal-Mart Branch by Friday, July 31. The First National Bank will match the first $1,000 in donations! Help First National support Las Animas County Students as they build their own bright futures and donate cash for school supplies today! Visit www.fnbtrinidad.com or call 719-846-9881 to learn more.
Las Animas Fair youth livestock sale
TRINIDAD — Please come and support the youth of Las Animas County at the Livestock Market Sale Saturday, August 1 sponsored by the Las Animas County Fair. Registration starts at 12 p.m. and the sale begins at 2 p.m. in the Outdoor Pavilion at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds, 2200 N Linden Avenue.
PWP Bags & Brews monthly river cleanup
TRINIDAD — The next river cleanup will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.. Meet at Noah’s Ark Animal Welfare Association. Join us for a COVID-19 friendly, socially distanced river cleanup gathering on the Purgatoire River, followed by fun & drinks at Moose’s!
Fort Wootton’s Veterans’ Memorial Square August events
TRINIDAD — Fort Wootton, 204 S. Chestnut St., has a full slate of events for August.
•Saturday, Aug. 1, Harlan Ashe Project, 6 to 9 p.m.
•Saturday, Aug. 8, American Legion Post 11 Membership Drive.
•Saturday, Aug. 15, 6 to 9 p.m. Open Mic
•Sunday Funday for Members only Sunday, Aug. 16 with live music food and drinks available.
•Saturday, Aug. 22, Harlan Ashe Project, 6 to 9 p.m.
•Saturday, Aug. 29, 6 to 9 p.m., Songwriters’ Series
•Sunday, Aug. 30, members only, Live music food and drinks available.
All Saturday events gates open at 5 p.m., $5 entry, and BYOB also BYO blankets, chairs and smile. Food and drinks available for donations. All proceeds go to the LACVC.
Big Care and Share distribution Aug. 4
TRINIDAD — There will be a Care & Share food distribution Tuesday, August 4 at 11 a.m. at Las Animas Fairgrounds. Do not come before an hour before the event or you may be asked to come back during distribution times. Please respect the neighborhood and businesses. When you line up too early, it causes issues. There is plenty of food for all.
Carnegie Library now open
TRINIDAD — Good news! We are back and open to the pub- lic starting this week. We are open in a limited capacity with restrictions and social distancing, so here are some things to note before your visit:
•All patrons must wear face masks and be screened at the door.
•The library is open for seniors (50+) only from 9-10am, Monday through Friday. The remaining open hours will be for all other patrons.
•There can be up to 10 patrons at a time in the library, with only one family at a time in the children’s area . Everyone must maintain social distancing.
•Computer assistance is by appointment only, otherwise, first come first served.
•Our restrooms will be closed to the public.
•In order to accommodate all users, patrons will not remain in the library for longer than one hour at a time.
Please be patient with us as we learn how best to serve you while keeping everyone safe and healthy. We are still doing curbside service to serve as many people as possible and keep the library less crowded. Come see us or call and we’ll come out to you!
Free video streaming at the Carnegie
TRINIDAD — Thanks to a generous donation from the Friends of the Library and Books & More bookstore, the Library is offering a new service starting Monday, July 13. It’s called Kanopy. It’s a video streaming service, similar to Netflix, but instead of paying for it, you have free access using your library card account. The Kanopy collection includes feature films, documentaries, and television programs. You can access up to ten films per month for free. Kanopy includes a special section just for young children. Stay tuned for more information coming on our website and Facebook page. If you don’t have a library card, call us at 846-6841 and we will open an account for you!
Aguilar Library curbside service
AGUILAR — Aguilar Public Library, 146 W Main, is offering curbside service outside the building during normal business days and hours (Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat * 10:00 am – 2:00 pm; Wed * 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm) for the community and surrounding areas. If you are needing copies, a specific or audio book, DVD’s, or check out a Colorado State Park Backpack please call at 719-941-4426 or email aguilartownlibrary@gmail.com. We will gladly check them out, bag the items, then bring them outside to you. The staff will practice social distancing as well as wearing facemask and gloves upon delivery.
Trinidad Community Center now open
TRINIDAD — The Trinidad Community Center is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday- Saturday, CLOSED on Sundays. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the building at one time. No showers will be allowed. A 1.5 hour time limit will apply to all patrons, on a first come, first serve basis. Sign-in before entering and follow posted COVID-19 rules. A plan is being formulated to submit to the Las Animas County Health Department to open the Trinidad Aquatic Center.
Apishapa Heritage Center now open
AGUILAR — Apishapa Heritage Center located at 131 E. Main St. is opened for the summer Our summer hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Appointments are encouraged. contact information at :
apishapahistorical@gmail.com or 719-680-1393
Carnegie library online Story Time!
TRINIDAD — Virtually join Ms. Phyllis every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for stories and songs! Please register in advance to receive the virtual meeting invitation: https://www.carnegiepubliclibrary.org/virtualstorytime
Mt. Carmel Wellness free virtual classes continue including fun kid’s classes
TRINIDAD — Mt. Carmel Wellness & Community Center brings you FREE virtual programs and classes to help you remain active and connected during this challenging time. These classes are available to anyone through the Zoom app. You can participate using your computer or smartphone.
See our weekly wellness schedule, followed by instructions to log-in on your computer or call-in from your phone. Get the schedule by signing up for the weekly email at: “Mt. Carmel of Colorado” ahamilton@mtcarmelcenter.org
Contact Laura at (719) 845-4894 with questions.
TSD #1 free summer lunch program
TRINIDAD — The free summer lunch program provides nutritious lunches for kids and teens all summer long. The free lunches will run through Friday, August 7, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eckhart Elementary School, 1021 Pierce Street. Due to the Covid 19, lunches will be curbside pickup. In bad weather you may pick up lunches in the cafeteria by the double doors where the benches are located. Kids and teens 18 & under eat free; adult Meals $3.75. For more info, call 845-2051or 846-3324
Mt. San Rafael Golf Tournament
TRINIDAD — It’s time for the Annual Mt. San Rafael Hospital Golf Tournament! Enjoy an amazing day of golf at our beautiful city course, all while playing for a great cause Friday, August 7, 10am Shotgun Start at Trinidad Municipal Golf Course.
Mt. San Rafael Hospital is raising much-needed funds for our Capital Campaign which is focused on our facility remodeling project. This Capital Improvement Project is the first major remodel of the facility since the hospital was built in 1972.
The Capital Improvement Project is a multi-phase expansion and modernization plan of approximately 31,000 square feet; replacing the majority of the patient care spaces at the hospital. A new wing of the hospital is being constructed and, once completed, the building will house:
•New Emergency Department
•New Imaging Center (Radiology)
•New Patient Care Unit (PCU)
Join us in supporting this worthy cause to improve and enhance healthcare for the citizens of Las Animas County. For more information or to confirm your sponsorship, please contact Kim Lucero, Director of Planning and Development, at (719) 846-8053 or via email at klucero@msrhc.org.
ROAR Relay for Life car wash & bake sale
TRINIDAD — Help support the fight against cancer Saturday, August 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Corradino Auto Body & Radiator, 124 N. Maple Street. Get a car wash, fill your tummies with delicious bake sale treats and burritos (gluten free too), and bid on awesome silent auction items. Silent auction items can be viewed and bid on ahead of time on our facebook page: ROAR4RFL)!
All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. Senior services, Aguilar Care & Share
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — The Agency on Aging coordinates food distribution in Huerfano and Las Animas Counties and is provided through South Central Council of Governments. All area Agency on Aging programs are for residents 60 years or older, assessments and reservations required. Please make reservations/cancellations one day in advance at 719-846-3336. Call 719-845-1133 ext 208 or ext. 225.
Take out lunch meals are provided in Trinidad Monday through Friday at the Sayre Senior Center. Also available are homebound meal deliveries Monday through Friday in Trinidad and Tuesday and Thursday in Aguilar.
In Aguilar, here will be a regular Care & Share distribution at 125 E. Main Street. This distribution is for Aguilar/Ludlow area residents only (proof of residency required). Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. there will be an emergency food distribution for those in dire need.
For all distributions, please do not show up too early, bring a pen, and stay in your vehicle. Please wear a mask.
COLFAX
Old Pass Gallery -Call to Artists
RATON — The Old Pass Gallery will be accepting work for the Beauty Of The Southwest Show Thursday and Friday, July 30 and 31, 12 to 4 p.m.. There is a $10 entry fee per piece or $5 for current RAHC members. The show will open to the public on Tuesday, August 4.
Summer services at Johnson Mesa
JOHNSON MESA — The weekly worship services at Johnson Mesa will run through August 9. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m.. This Sunday, Aug. 2, Layspeaker Ned Ortiz- Methodist Church, Raton will speak. Attendees are encouraged to ob- serve the Covid-19 guidelines of the CDC and our New Mexico governor.
The Annual Picnic will be held on August 16th, and will begin with a potluck dinner at noon, followed with the worship service and an afternoon of fellowship. Musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments.
MCMC Auxiliary Thrift Shop
RATON — The MCMC Thrift shop is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. at their location on South 2nd Street next to Old City Market Building. Please only bring donations during our operating hours.
*PLEASE* we cannot accept large furniture and appliance type donations, we have no way to store them or to move them. Thank you for your understanding.
Elk’s Thrift Store opens
RATON — Elks Lodge Thrift Store, 1180 S 2nd Street will be open Thursdays and Fridays, 10 am to 1 pm. Only three patrons al- lowed in the store to meet social distancing guidelines. Thrift
store proceeds assist with our community projects sponsored by Elks Lodge #865.
Open Hands Thrift Store ~ Cimarron
CIMARRON — Open Hands Thrift Store, 357 E 9th Street, will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Customers must wear masks and only 3 shoppers allowed inside at a time for social distancing guidelines.
We are only taking donations on Friday and Saturdays. If items are left at the shed they must be thrown away, so please follow the safety and drop off guidelines. We will take furniture by appointment, please call the numbers on the door. Thank you for helping us get through this time.
Hungry Hearts lunch on Saturdays
RATON — Hungry Hearts will resume serving lunch every Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul thrift store location, 401 S. 4th St. Free lunches will be served on a drive-through, take-out only basis from 12 to 1 p.m. (while supplies last, first come- first served). Walk-up guests will be served as well. We ask that all guests, whether drive up or walk up, please wear masks. As always, lunches are free and anyone is welcome. Drive-through guests should enter from the north end of the Thrift store parking lot.
The Angel Fire Art & Farmers’ Market
ANGEL FIRE — The Angel Fire Art and Farmers Market is held every Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all summer at Frontier Park in the heart of Angel Fire.
Our market is a weekly showcase featuring a diverse selection of local and regional artists, great live music, food artisans & fresh produce. The market provides resources and opportunities to help grow small endeavors and provides a meeting place for a vibrant local community.
Commonly found at our market:
-Fresh regional produce
-Hatch Green Chile roasted on the spot
-Farm fresh eggs
-Local meat and dairy products
-Artisanal bread and baked goods
-Raw honey & much more…
We are asking visitors to take the following precautions:
-Park at least 1 space away from others
-Wear a mask
-Utilize hand sanitizers upon entering and exiting
-Stay at least 6 ft away from others
Moonlight hike at Capulin Volcano
CAPULIN — Take a ranger-guided hike at Capulin Volcano under the full moon Saturday, August 1, 8 p.m.. Subjects include night time biology, lunar geography, astronomy, and the park after dark. Come and experience Capulin Volcano in a new light! Reservations required. Call 575-278-2201 for information and reservations.
Raton Elks spaghetti lunch
RATON — Raton Elks Lodge #865 is hosting a drive-up spaghetti lunch Sunday, Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m at Elk’s Lodge, 300 S 2nd. Get a delicious “to go” lunch for $10 per meal with choice of Spaghetti, side salad, and garlic bread or a Chef Salad. Due to NM COVID restrictions, we are still closed and this is how we must do our fundraising. Your support will help us continue to support our community!
Drive-thru car show at MCMC LTC
RATON — The residents at MCMC Long-term Care, 900 S 6th St., have been cooped up for a very long time and would LOVE to have a drive-thru “car show” come by. Come on out, Saturday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and let’s put some smiles on those faces! Hit me up if you have any ideas, want to participate, want to cruise after…let’s give these seniors a day to remember! Cars, motorcycles, whatever you got!
OUT OF THIS WORLD
Colorado State Fair – COVID-19
PUEBLO — In consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, the Colorado State Fair Board of Authority today voted to modify activities during the 2020 State Fair, scheduled for August 28-September 7.
The Board did determine that a number of State Fair activities will move forward this summer with new guidelines in place. Activities being considered include the Junior Livestock Show and Sale, FFA Heifer Wrangle, Catch-a-Calf, 4-H Horse Show, 4-H Dog Show, 4-H Rocketry, and 4-H Static Exhibits as well as limited food and vendor booths, a limited carnival presence and virtual competitive exhibits. More information and details about activities taking place will be announced soon.
This is not the first time the Colorado State Fair has been modified due to extraordinary circumstances. In 1917, the State Fairground property was used as “Camp Carlson,” with the horse stables and open space serving as a training facility for the Army National Guard during World War I. Since April 22, 2020, the grounds have been operating as a drive-through COVID-19 testing site for Pueblo County. The State Fair’s rich history was recently highlighted in an episode of “Colorado Experience” on Rocky Mountain PBS.
“More than anything, the Colorado State Fair exists to serve the people of Colorado and beyond,” said General Man- ager Scott Stoller. “This mission can take on many forms. This year, it means managing smaller groups of people on the fair- ground property, maintaining social distancing, and providing it for use as a testing site. We are still working hard to honor the work our Colorado 4-H and FFA youth have invested in preparing for this year’s fair.”
Current FAQs related to this summer’s modified State Fair can be found here. Additionally, visit the Colorado State Fair website, Facebook page @colostatefair, or call 719-404-2080 for the latest updates and information.