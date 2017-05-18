Your best source for news in Huerfano | Las Animas | Colfax
Two Tobin brothers: two masters degrees
Shirley Tobin is pleased and proud to announce that her oldest son Lorenzo will be receiving his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration with an emphasis in Organizational Leadership on June 10, 2017 from Colorado State University. She is also pleased and proud to announce her son Manuel will complete his Master’s Degree in Education and Teacher Leadership, also from Colorado State University.