by Nancy Christofferson Walsenburg 1883: J.A.J. Valdes, chairman, calls a meeting October 8 of the Republican Central Committee of Huerfano County in Walsenburg. There are 72 delegates with the largest number, 13, from Walsenburg and the second largest, 12, from the La Veta district. 1889: The Republican Central Committee met last Saturday in Mazzone Hall,