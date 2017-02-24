Suspect captured in Trinidad Bank of the West armed robbery

TRINIDAD — The Trinidad Police Department announced Thursday, Feb. 23 the arrest of a suspect in the January 5, 2017 armed robbery of Bank of the West. Eric Robinson aka ‘Monkey’ was arrested without incident on a warrant on charges of aggravated robbery (class 3 felony); menacing (class 5 felony), theft (class 1 misdemeanor, and violation of a court order. Robinson was booked into the Las Animas County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

According to a press release, evidence collected in the initial investigation and sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation lab on Jan. 12, 2017 and a DNA match to the suspect and a particular piece of evidence was made and information relayed to detectives on Feb. 22, 2017. Based on witness information and evidence gathered at the bank, officers were able to follow the suspect’s footprints to an alley behind the Bell Block building on the 100 blk. of W. Main where the suspect discarded other significant items of evidence which have been collected. The footprints continued to the intersection of 1st and Convent Sts. where they were observed to end at a set of distinct tire impressions from a vehicle in which the suspect then fled. The Trinidad Police Department the case with the assistance of the FBI and the numerous items of evidence was collected and sent for laboratory analysis.