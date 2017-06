Steve Pierotti 12-25-1917 — 6-2-2017 Steve Pierotti of Walsenburg, CO, age 99, passed away peacefully June 2, 2017. Steve was born December 25, 1917 on a small farm in Apache, outside of Rye, CO. Steve is survived by his son Robert (Cindy) Pierotti and Marlene (George) Hudran; his grandchildren George (Selene) Hudran and Dawn (Zachary)