State management coordinator no longer available for Peakview, RE-1 reserves right to cancel contract
Meetings move to Mondays in September by Dan Harper WALSENBURG — RE-1 Superintendent Michael Moore informed the Huerfano RE-1 Board of Education in their July 11 regular Tuesday night meeting that the coordinator from GenSchools, who was going to oversee the district’s management plan, has taken a new job with CDE. Moore has contacted GenSchools