Lady Miners advance in 3A Tri-Peaks by David J. Santistevan, Jr. TRINIDAD — The Trinidad Lady Miners (13-6)(7-4), advanced in the Class 3A Tri-Peaks League quarter finals to take on Manitou Springs (12-7)(8-3), No score was available as of press time on Wednesday. Trinidad beat The Vanguard School 53-31 in their last game to advance from