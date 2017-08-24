Your best source for news in Huerfano | Las Animas | Colfax
Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center wins coveted Studer Group® Excellence In Patient Care award
Courtesy Jeff Jeffus, SPRHC Marketing Director WALSENBURG — Hospitals today are tasked with constantly providing higher quality care at a lower cost. Every aspect of the patient experience must be approached with a passion for excellence and an eye toward efficiency and effectiveness. It’s not easy. That’s why receiving an Excellence in Patient Care Award—presented by