A new secondhand clothing store and tailor shop in Walsenburg

by Jessica Dormire

WALSENBURG — I am ecstatic to announce the opening of my very own fashion-forward, new and used clothing store! Silkworm is 700 square feet of stylish clothing for men and women of all ages and sizes, plus an eclectic array of home decor, gifts, and collectibles.

Now, she has the opportunity to combine her two loves; helping guests explore their own style and confidence to express themselves as well as finding the most unique couture pieces from around the world to sell to all fashion lovers! All community men and women who are shopping for business wear for an interview, will be granted a 30% discount!

I am overwhelmingly grateful for all my friends and family who have supported me in accomplishing my dreams! Special thanks to Gabriela Dormire, Jackie Dormire, A.C. Hummingbird, George Ksander, Mike Peters, Tom Nye, and Bud Adams.

Located at 108 W. 6th St. Walsenburg, CO 81089. Contact me here or email jessicadormire@gmail.comGrand opening celebration to be announced soon!