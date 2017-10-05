Sherry Gomez running for re-election to RE-1 School Board

WALSENBURG/ GARDNER — Huerfano County native Sherry Gomez has been on RE-1 school board since Nov. 2013. She was appointed for two years when the vacancy for District B was not filled. In 2015 she was formally elected and has been an active school board member for RE-1 school district for the last four years.

As a present school board member she has supported present administration and teachers in the developed improvement plan for Peakview School to move out of priority status. She also was a strong activist for passing the mill levy override to help improve finances to assist in obtaining better salaries and tools for teachers to help with recruitment and retention and the change in student release time from 3 pm to 4:30 pm to allow for one on one tutoring. Sherry is a strong advocate for maintaining the operation of Gardner School as an option for community member’s children for education Pre-K to 8th grade.

Her objectives for re-election are to continue to advocate for the operation of Gardner school and to bring parent awareness to the public to stress how important a child’s achievement includes active participation from home. A Facebook page, “Be the Change you want to see” has been created to guide and support parents who are busy and need easy access to information so they can help their children be successful, along with bridging the communication between the public and teachers.