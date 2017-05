Ryann Magninat of Hoehne has signed with the University of Colorado Buffs Co-ed Cheerleading squad for the 2017-18 season. Pictured here with Ryann are Gabe Dasko, Hoehne Athletic Director; her mother, Janice Salapich; and Hoehne Cheer Coach Regina Morelli. Photo by Bobbette Abeyta-Robins