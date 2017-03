Robert “Bob” Holland 11-10-1927 ~ 2-14-2017 Robert “Bob” Dalton Holland, 89, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at the Satanta Long Term Care. He was born November 10, 1927, in Dodge City, KS to Emmett and Mary (Robertson) Holland. He attended Ensign and Cimarron Schools and served his country in the U.S. Army. He married