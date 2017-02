Ray A. Aguirre Ray Aguirre, age 85, of Arvada, CO, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, January 13, 2017. Ray was born in Tioga, Colorado to the late Candido and Dimas Victorino Aguirre. The late Edmund “Ace” Aguirre of Walsenburg was his older brother. Ray was an avid golfer with four