Raton man arrested on charges of 4th degree criminal sexual penetration

courtesy Colfax County Sheriff’s Office

RATON — On September 11, deputies of the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arturo Ruiz of Raton, NM.

Ruiz, a former assistant basketball coach for Raton High School, was charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration in the 4th degree (child 13 to 18 years of age by school personnel). The charges stem from a tip through Raton Crime Stoppers.

The investigation revealed Ruiz had sexual relationships with at least two Raton High School girls while he was a coach for the school.

All evidence suggest Ruiz’s illegal sexual contact did not occur on school premises, nor during any school or sports functions.

Ruiz was hired by Raton High School in November of 2015 and served as a part-time assistant basketball coach until January of 2017.

Ruiz is employed by the New Mexico Department of Corrections at the Springer Women’s facility, at the rank of Sergeant.