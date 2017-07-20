Raton Chamber of Commerce Photo Contest

RATON — There is no fee to enter this contest! Entries are accepted from July 1 through July 31 in two categories: Amateurs and Professional. Amateurs: Please send your snap shots of the Raton area attractions in an email to RatonChamber@RatonNM.US along with your name, email address and phone number. Entrants must be 16 and older. Snapshots must be from the surrounding area of Raton, NM, such as Sugarite Canyon State Park, Climax Canyon, Goat Hill, etc. Snap shots can be of events such as the Balloon Rally, 4th of July Fireworks display. Any people in your snap shot must have a signed release granting permission to be in the snap shot. Please specify “Amateur Photographer” in your heading. Professionals: Please send your high quality, high resolution photos of the Raton area attractions ready for print to RatonChamber@RatonNM.US . All photos need to be no less than 300 DPI, we must have a signed release by all models use in any photos submitted. Entrants must be 16 and older. Please specify “Professional Photographer” in your heading. Prizes will be given for 1st and 2nd place in each category. All photos submitted are property of Raton Chamber of Commerce and will be used for promotional purposes. By submitting your photos you automatically agree to these terms. Judges, employees or board members of The Raton Chamber of Commerce and immediate family members are not eligible to participate in this photo contest. Raton Chamber of Commerce/Raton Visitor’s Center, 100 Clayton Rd., Raton, New Mexico, 87740, (575) 445-3689

