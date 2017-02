RATON — Congratulations to the following students for being selected as the Raton High School February Students of the Month: (L-R) Academic: Natausha Ortega, Service: Camryn Mileta, Most Improved: Michael Platero, 8th grade: Hayley Marquez, and 7th grade: Jordyn Chiramonte. Keep up the good work! Photo courtesy Lynette Simpson.