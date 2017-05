Phyllis M. Ninahualpa 7-24-1949 ~ 5-12-2017 Phyllis M. Ninahualpa entered into rest on May 12, 2017. She was born July 24. 1949. Phyllis was born and raised in Walsenburg, CO. She was born to Oris and Ernestine Trujillo. She did many activities with St. Mary School, along with Walsenburg schools. She leaves behind her sons