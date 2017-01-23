Paul Rivera

4-14-1970 ~ 1-17-2017

Paul Rivera, 45, of Walsenburg, CO was born April 14, 1970 in Orange County, California. He died January 17, 2017 in Walsenburg, CO.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Rivera, and his grandmother, Edna Aldridge. Paul is survived by his wife, Roberta Rivera, daughter Isabella Rivera, and son, William Rivera; by his mother, G.M. Marrs; brother Ed Ricord, sister Shirliann Johnson, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was a lifelong learner; he believed in higher education. Paul retired from the United States Navy as a corpsman. He was a dedicated father and husband.

Paul graduated from Longmont High School in Longmont, CO and received an Associates degree from Colorado Technical University. He was an avid hockey fan and enjoyed going on family vacations and spending time with the family.

Paul was a child of God, loved by all; he was a quiet spoken man. He was the nicest, most loving and caring person ever. A church service was held in Walsenburg, CO at Walsenburg Church of Christ on Monday, January 23, 2017.