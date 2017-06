Noe Maria Espinoza, Sr. 11-18-1934 ~ 5-31-2017 Noe Maria Espinoza, Sr., 82, of Walsenburg, died at his home Wednesday, May 31, 2017. He was born on November 18, 1934 in Walsenburg to Fermin and Maria Espinoza. Noe served in the 1st Marines USMC, from 1953 to 1955, during the Korean conflict. He served as a