New marketing director on board at SPRHC; new veteran nursing home director begins this month
by Eric Mullens WALSENBURG — The Huerfano County Hospital District Board of Directors met in regular session at Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center Thursday, July 27 and CEO/President Kay Whitley said the hospital/ state veterans nursing home campus has a new marketing director. Jeff Jeffus began his new position the week before the monthly meeting