New fee schedule and hours begin August 1 at the waste transfer station

WALSENBURG — The Huerfano County waste transfer station’s new hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday 9 am to 3 pm. A new fee schedule will also begin Tuesday, August 1 at theses rates: bagged trash, $3 per bag; loose household waste, $9 per cubic yard ($23 per level full size pick-up load); construction debris, $17 per cubic yard; yard waste, $5 per cubic yard; electronic components, $6 each (includes printers, microwaves, computers, monitors, vcrs, tvs, and stereos); white goods, $10 each (includes washing machines, dryers, stoves and water heaters), in addition refrigerators and freezers must have doors removed and must be evacuated of freon and tagged by a certified professional; tires, $6 each (unmounted); mattresses, $6 each. Recycling is not available at this time; we hope to be able to provide recycling in the future. No hazardous waste is accepted on this site.

Share for later: Email

Facebook

