New evidence recovered in Trinidad bank robbery

by Eric Mullens

TRINIDAD — Additional evidence has been recovered during this week’s continued investigation of the Jan. 5, 2017 armed robbery at Trinidad’s Bank of the West.

Results of the ongoing investigation resulted in the gloves worn by the suspect being recovered, a person of interest interviewed, and biological samples for laboratory analysis were obtained, the Trinidad Police Department told the World Journal Friday, Jan. 13.

On January 12th, numerous items of evidence were transported to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Forensic Services division of examination. The results of these laboratory tests are expected within the next few weeks.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with local investigators on the case.

Last week, just before the bank’s closing time, a man wearing what appeared to be a winter coat with a hood pulled down over his face entered the Bank of the West, 213 N. Commercial St., went to a teller counter and brandished a handgun, demanding the bank employee turn over all of the large denomination bills in their cash drawer.

Based on witness information and evidence gathered at the bank, officers were able to follow the suspect’s footprints to an alley behind the Bell Block building on the 100 blk. of W. Main St. where the suspect discarded other significant items of evidence which have been collected. The footprints continued to the intersection of 1st and Convent Sts. where they were observed to end at a set of distinct tire impressions from a vehicle in which the suspect then fled. Heavy snow on January 5 aided police in tracking the suspect’s footprints, and finding the vehicle tire impressions near the scene of the crime.

The gunman is described as a White or Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, approximately 5’7 tall and weighing between 120 and 150 lbs. The suspect fled the bank traveling south on Commercial St. Trinidad Detective Sgt. Kurt Larsen has been assigned as lead investigator for the case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Trinidad Police Department at 846-4441 or may leave a message on the TIPS line at 845-TIPS (8477).