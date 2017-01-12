Coloradans encouraged to test homes for radon during January

LAS ANIMAS/HUERFANO — Winter is the perfect time to test your home for radon, acording to John Martinez, environmental health director at the Las Animas Huerfano Counties District Health Department. “Testing your home for radon is simple and works best when all your doors and windows are closed.” said Martinez. “That’s why January is a great time to test during National Radon Action Month.”

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas responsible for hundreds of Colorado lung cancer edeaths each year. The colorless, odorless, tasteless gas can enter homes through miniscule cracks int he floor or small spaces around utility pipes and accumulates unless properly mitigated. Long-term radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer in smokers. More Americans die from lung cancer than any other cancer.

Gov. John Hickenlooper proclaimed January National Radon Action Month in Colorado. All Colorado citizems are encouraged to protect their families from the serious health risks associated with radon by testing and reducing any elevated radon levels found in their homes.

Testing is easy and affordable. The department provides free radon test kits. The website also lists contractors, certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program, who install systems to mitigate radon. Colorado residents can also call the state’s Radon Hotline at 1-800-856-3986 or check with the health department at 412 Benedicta Ave in Trinidad or 119 E. 5th St in Walsenburg for radon information.