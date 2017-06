Mildred Gloria Largent 1-26-1935 — 5-17-2017 Mildred Gloria Largent, a resident of the Security area, died Wednesday the 17th of May at Laurel Manor Care Center where she resided with her husband, Jim Largent. Born January 26, 1935 in La Veta, CO to Donald and Tilda Ward, she grew up in a family with nine