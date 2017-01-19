Mel Smith Invitational results

Trinidad Miners wrestling results

by David Tesitor

106 – Guillermo Felthager (18-2) scored 10.00 team points. Round 1 – Felthager won by fall over DJ Mathews (Valley) 7-2 in 2:44. Round 2 – Felthager won by fall over Jason Bell (Bennett High School) 5-11 in 1:58. Quarterfinal – Johnny Masopost (Florence) 21-6 won by a 9-4 decision over Felthager. Cons. Round 4 – Felthager won by a 13-0 major decision over Ray Duron (Cheyenne Mountain) 7-11. Cons. Round 5 – Kris Kramer (Elizabeth) 18-7 won by 10-6 decision over Guillermo Felthager thus eliminating him from the placing.

113 – Carter Chacon (7-11) Round 1 – Aaron Gonzales (Mullen High School) 7-9 won by fall over Chacon at 1:59. Cons. Round 1 – Hunter Robbins (Ignacio) 5-11 won by 6-1 decision over Chacon.

120 – Dylan Armijo (12-6) placed 5th and scored 15.50 team points. Round 1 – Armijo received a bye. Round 2 – Armijo won by tech fall (14-2) over Austin Land (Cheyenne Mountain). Ethan Andrade (Lamar) 20-4 won by 5-3 decision over Armijo. Cons. Round 4 – Armijo won by an 11-0 major decision over William Zielinko (Salida) 13-6. Round 5 – Armijo won by 4-3 decision over Javier Gonzales (Valley) 14-6. Cons. Semi – Presiliano Maez (Sheridan) 18-1 won by 7-3 decision over Armijo. 5th Place Match – Armijo won by fall over Adam Evertz (Erie H.S.) 24-10 in 4:12.

126 – Daniel Avila (0-12) -Round 1 – Kevin Hooks (Cheyenne Mountain) 13-14 won by fall over Avila in .33 seconds. Cons. Round 1 – Avila (bye) Cons. Round 2 – Austin Tapia (Pueblo Central) 15-7 won by fall over Avila in .50

132 – Cody Lucero (13-6) scored 4.00 team points. Round 1 – Lucero won by fall over Kylar Massano (Delta) 5-8 in 4:33. Round 2 – Mike McFadden (Cheyenne Mountain) 15-5 won by injury default over Lucero. Round 2 – Nick Weimer (Manitou Springs) 9-8 won by injury default Lucero. 138 – Josh Noriega (1-4). Round 1 – Noah Hermosillo (Eagle Valley) 25-1 won by fall over Noriega in 1:08. Cons. Round 1 – Devin Canchola (Florence) 4-6 won by fall over Noriega in 2:06,

145 – Dilan Villa (3-10). Round 1 – Gilchrist Blackburn (Salida) 5-15 won by fall over Villa in 3:47. Cons. Round 1 – Juan Garcia (La Junta) 6-10 won by fall over Villa in 1:57.

152 – Wyatt Wiening. Round 1 – Chance Dillingham (Delta) 21-6 won by fall over Wiening in 2:26. Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Garner (Woodland Park) 11-12 won by fall over Wiening in 2:30.

170 – Jesus Diaz (4-5) scored 6.00 team points. Round 1 – Diaz (bye) Round 2 – Diaz won by fall over Trevor David (Erie H.S.) 12-12 in 3:02. Quarterfinal – Faustin Lopez (Sheridan) 11-3 won by fall over Diaz in 1:53. Cons. Round 4 – Joseph Cantanese (Montrose) 18-9 won by fall over Diaz in 4:16.

182 – Casey Hand (12-5) scored 4.00 team points. Round 1 – Hand received a bye. Round 2 – Jesse Camp (Salida) 11-13 won by an 8-4 decision over Hand. Cons. Round 2 – Hand won by a 7-2 decision over Gage Dauenbaugh (Elizabeth). Round 3 – Hand wins by fall over Thomas Mettlen (Brush H.S.) 6-5 in 0:43. Round 4 – Zachary Roper (Erie H.S.) 24-7 won by 4-2 decision over Hand.

220 – Samuel Chambers (5-8)- Round 1 – Parker Beastrom (Lakewood) 8-9 won by fall over Chambers in 1:41. Cons. Round 1 – Chambers (bye) Round 2 – Jared Snell (Woodland Park) 15-6 won by 7-0 decision over Chambers.