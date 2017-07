Marjorie Tatman 1-8-1927 ~7-10-2017 Marjorie Tatman passed away July 10, 2017 at the Tatman Family Ranch in Turkey Ridge. She was born January 8, 1927 in an adobe brick house built by her parents on their homestead, 14 miles east of Walsenburg, Colorado. Marjorie attended country schools and graduated from Huerfano County High School in