Marjorie Tatman 1-8-1927 ~ 7-10-2017 Marjorie Tatman passed away July 10, 2017 at her home in Turkey Ridge. She was buried July 12 in the Tatman Family Cemetery. A memorial service will be held August 6 at 1:00 at the United Church of Walsenburg, 108 Kansas Avenue, 81089. Memorials in Marjorie’s honor may be sent