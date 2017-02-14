Marjorie L. Marty 4-8-1927 ~ 2-8-2017

Marjorie L. Marty passed away on February 8, 2017 at the Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center in Walsenburg.

Marj was born April 8, 1927 in Montrose, CO to Leo (Jim) and Zora Greenwood. She graduated from high school in Ottumwa, Iowa and attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English. In the fall of 1948, she met the love of her life, John Ray (Jack) Marty and they were married on March 18, 1950. Upon graduation, they relocated to Trinidad to make their home and took control of Bancroft Marty Feed and Produce Company later known Marty Feeds, Inc.

Marj was involved in many capacities of the family business while raising her children. She was also involved in Chapter J PEO, PTA, American Association of University Women, and Trinidad Business and Professional Women. In later years, she participated in Rotary, the Trinidad / Las Animas Chamber of Commerce, Trinidad Downtown Area Development, Economic Development, and the Governor’s Colorado Private Industry Council. She served in many leadership capacities with all of these organizations and received many prestigious awards.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kim Smoot (husband Bud), Lourae King (husband Scott), and Shelley Menne (husband Brendan Kelley), and by daughter-in-law Mary Meyer (husband Bill). Grandchildren include Jessica Edwards, Lisa Smoot, Stacie Smoot, Marty Verquer, John Marty, Michael Marty, Colleen Marty, Jacob Menne, and Luke Menne. She is also survived by niece Sue Rushton and nephew Gary Evans. She was preceded in death by immediate family member including her husband Jack Marty; her son Chris Marty; her grandson Justin Verquer; her parents Jim and Zora Greenwood; step-mother Ruth Greenwood; sister Phyllis Evans; and brothers-in-law Brice Evans and Bill Butler.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 17, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the Mullare Murphy Funeral Home in Trinidad. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery. Family may be contacted at Lourae’s home at 115 W. Garland, PO Box 72, La Veta, CO 81055.