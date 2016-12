Maria Ursula “Ersie” Baca 10-21-1937 — 12-12-2016 Maria Ursula “Ersie” Baca, 79, passed away December 12, 2016 in Pueblo, CO. She was preceded in death by her sons Jesse and Robert Vigil; her parents Eulogio and Antonia Baca; her brothers Lucas, Ely, and Theodore Baca, and Ernest Martinez. She is survived by her sister Maria