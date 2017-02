Manuel I. Zuniga 9-10-1943 ~ 2-4-2017 Manuel I. Zuniga, of Walsenburg, CO, passed away at home on February 4, 2017 at the age of 73. He was born on September 10, 1943 in Delagua, CO, the son of Cristina (Espinosa) and Eligio Zuniga. He attended area schools, graduating from Trinidad High School in 1961. Manuel