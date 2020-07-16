Luna conducting survey for its facilities master plan

courtesy Jesse Gallegos

SPRINGER — Luna is preparing a long-range facilities master plan that will guide future planning for facility renovations and expansions, campus infrastructure, and other physical improvements at all of its locations. Luna is asking the community in helping the planning team by completing a short survey.

The survey is open through July 31, 2020. Unfortunately, delays to this process based on the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed this survey into the summer and may not be ideal for our entire faculty, students and community to participate. If you can, please share this as appropriate and encourage everyone to take a few minutes to complete this survey and provide his or her input into this important process.