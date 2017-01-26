Louise Audrie Pino 8-12-1946 ~ 1-13-2017

Louise Audrie Pino peacefully passed to meet her Savior, our Lord, on Friday, January 13, 2017. She was surrounded by her daughters, sisters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, niece, and close friends, all of whom prayed with her and smiled with her as she took her last breath. Audrie was born at the family farm in Badito, CO on the 12th beautiful day in August 1946. Audrie loved the outdoors whether it was helping her daddy, fishing, or playing. She had a zest for life… always smiling and loved to laugh.

Audrie attended the little school house in Badito and graduated from Walsenburg High School in 1964. She loved to work and worked for several places within the community such as the A&W on 7th St., The Creamery, Caywoods, the county clerks office, Floyd Murr, Chipita, Loaf-n-Jug, Alpine Rose, Columbia House, and at the prison in Walsenburg. Her final job was working at the Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center in Walsenburg as unit secretary. She loved being with all the people, whether they worked or they resided there.

Audrie loved the Denver Broncos! She also enjoyed bowling and taking a gambling trip with her sisters. She loved to dance, especially if it was with her brother Billy. She liked to keep running lists of her favorite shows like Dancing with the Stars, the Bachelor/Bachelorette and Survivor, but her favorite program was General Hospital. Audrie brought into this world three beautiful daughters: Connie who married Darrell (they had Aaron), Gena who married Trey (they had Zaacharie and Savannah), and Tara who married Dalton (they had Samantha, Haiden, and Audrie’s other grandchildren, Derrik, Angel, and Amaya.) She lovingly accepted her role as stepmom to Gina and Desiree whom she loved as her own daughters.

Audrie was one of ten children and leaves behind her sweet sisters, Alice and Linda; Elena, her “little sister”, and Larry, her “brother”. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Duvigen and Eusevia Pino; brothers Gilbert, Nick, Victor, and Billy; sisters Evelyn, Julia, and Marie; and special friend, Eugene Gonzales. The family would like to thank Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care (Dr. McClintock, R.N.’s/ CNA’s), COG, Boise-Ortega Funeral Home, Pastor Bill Glidden, and Vera Espinoza. A very special thanks to Mike Sanchez and Melissa Sandoval for their undivided attention, physical and moral support to our Mom’s needs. A loving tribute celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Walsenburg, CO at 11am. The service will be informal so wear something comfortable. Interment of her cremains will immediately follow the service at the Masonic Cemetery. Her smile, bright eyes, laughter, and voice will be missed, but she’ll forever remain in our hearts.