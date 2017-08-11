Light plane crashes at Raton, NM airport

by Marty Mayfield

Raton Fire and Emergency Services were called to Crews Field Airport Thursday afternoon about 4:17 p.m. for a plane crash.

According to the FAA web site the Cirrus SR-22 aircraft was attempting a landing at the airport when it flipped over causing extensive damage to the plane. The pilot of the plane and passengers walked away from the crash with only minor injuries. They were not transported to the hospital.

There were flames around the plane but airport personnel were able to put those flames out with a fire extinguisher. Raton Fire Fighters sprayed the area around the plane down to dilute the fuel and keep it from possibly catching fire again.