Lelia Lucero Montez 1-14-1939 ~ 6-28-2017 Lelia Lucero Montez, 78, born Jan 14, 1939, went to join her Lord on June 28, 2017. Lelia is prceeded in death by her parents, Mary Rampa and Elias Lucero and infant daughter, Yvonne. She is survived by children; Frank (Dolores) Gonzales, Benjamin (Laura) Lucero, Joe Montez, Eva Montez,