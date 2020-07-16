Las Animas County sees 11th confirmed case of COVID-19

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY — Las Animas Huerfano Counties District Health Department reported confirmation that an 11th Las Animas County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive COVID case is a woman in her 60s who is recovering at home. The Las Animas Huerfano Counties District Health Department public health nurse has begun a contact investigation to determine if there were any additional exposures.

As cases continue to rise locally and statewide, the local health department urges citizens to “remain vigilant in our defense against COVID-19.”

The agency encourages people to continue practicing social distancing, wearing facial coverings, and frequently washing their hands.