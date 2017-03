by David Santistevan TRINIDAD — The Trinidad Lady Miners (15-7) qualified for the 32-Team Colorado Class 3AAA Girls State Basketball tournament wins over Rye (5-18 ), 55-31 and Salida (7-16), 42-23, next up of the Lady Miners a date Friday March 3 at 7:30 p.m. with Liberty Common (Fort Collins) in Westminster, Colorado. Trinidad has