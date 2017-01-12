La Veta School Board in the dark

Local power outage has no effect on RE-2 board

by Bob Kennemer

LA VETA — About 30 minutes into their regularly scheduled meeting, the power went out in La Veta, leaving the La Veta RE-2 School board in the dark. With laptops aglow and cell phones for light, the Board of Education persevered and completed their agenda.

Nina Schneider, who runs the school’s kindergarten program provide the board with an overview of her classes. Some of her data came from testing and some from staff observations, which provides Schneider and her staff with the ability to mark her student’s ability levels. Various related reports are not only required by the state but are available online.

Under action items the BOE:

• Approved on second reading the CBA/CBC Qualifications, Powers, and Responsibilities of the Superintendent.

• Approved on the second reading of policy CBI Superintendent Evaluation.

• Approved the FY-2018 and three-year district master calendar.

• Approved an overnight trip for 22 students plus four to six chaperones to attend the 2017 National Western Stock Show in Denver on January 18.

• Approved the scheduling of the 2017 budget workshop meeting starting on Monday, March 6, at 5:00 p.m. Covering discussion items the BOE:

• Supported a superintendent evaluation calendar that will be due in February. The meeting is set for February 13.

• Agreed to invite Susan Meek with Great Education Colorado to meet with the BOE and the community to discuss slides and information she had previously shared with the BOE on key upcoming education rules and regulations affecting school districts. Dates and times TBD.

The La Veta BOE member discussed the concept of separating board issues from administrative issues. In general the BOE supported this concept. The next BOE meeting is scheduled for January 30, at 5:30 pm in the School Library.