Lady Redskins take two wins, 3-0 and 3-1 by David Tesitor LA VETA, SPRINGFIELD — The La Veta Lady Redskins had little trouble against the Walsh Eagles on September 8, winning in three sets, 25-13, 25-15, and 25-20. Walsh wasn’t ever in the game as they could not stop Kaylee Corsentino from placing her kills