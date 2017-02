Panthers claim regional title in a down-to-the-wire battle for first place by David Tesitor WESTCLIFFE — For the last 45 seconds of the 2A-Regional tournament in Westcliffe, the John Mall Panthers and Fowler Grizzlies were on their feet, anxiously awaiting the results of the final match, not involving a Panther, but a Fowler Grizzly, Garett Gribble,