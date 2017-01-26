Jerry Roger Marker 6-27-1931 ~ 1-15-2017

Jerry Roger Marker, 85, died on Sunday, January 15, 2017 in Walsenburg, Colorado.

Jerry was born in La Veta, CO on June 27, 1931 to Evan Marker and Sadie (Kreutzer) Marker. He attended school in La Veta. Jerry joined the United States Navy and served from January 1951 to November 1954. He married Beverly (Smith) Marker on May 23, 1969 in La Veta, CO.

Jerry worked for Weir Trucking in La Veta from 1960-1975 and Allen Mine in Trinidad from 1975-1977. He worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation in Grand Junction from 1977-1980 and transferred to La Veta where he retired from CDOT in 1998. He also worked for Huerfano County Concrete from 1998-2005.

Jerry was preceded in death by wife, Beverly Marker, on May 23, 2010; his sister, Edith Keeling on March 30, 1980; and stepdaughter, Oleta Warner on September 10, 2009.

Jerry is survived by his son, Roger Marker of Walsenburg, CO; his sister, Judy McFarland (Ray) of Grand Junction, CO; his stepdaughter, Cheryl French (Roy) of Wellington, CO; stepson, John Kohlman (Patty) of Lanexa, KS; stepdaughter, Robin Manzanares (James) of Pueblo, CO; and by numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, and nephews. There was cremation. Services will be held in the spring at a date to be announced and posted soon. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the American Heart Association.