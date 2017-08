Isaac Salazar 2-6-1935 ~ 8-6-2017 Isaac Salazar, 82, was born in Walsenburg, Colo. on Feb 6, 1935 and passed away Aug. 6, 2017. Isaac was preceded in death by his son Kenny; his parents Felipe and Beatrice (Cordova) Salazar; his siblings Albert, Ollie, Alfred, Pete, Eugene, Pauline, Nellie, Maria, Espedianna, and Virginia; and also by his loved