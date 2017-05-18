Your best source for news in Huerfano | Las Animas | Colfax
Huerfano’s pot/ hemp moratorium remains in effect until August ‘17
by Eric Mullens WALSENBURG — While discussions continue with the county-hired marijuana regulation consultant, the Huerfano County Commissioners made it clear in this week’s meeting the current moratorium banning new conditional use applications for marijuana growing facilities will stay in place, likely until August. In response to an invitation made two weeks ago by the