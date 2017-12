by Bill Knowles HUERFANO — The Huerfano County Water Conservancy District approved, with a 5-0 vote, the 2018 budget during its last meeting for 2017, Monday evening Dec. 11. Approved was a budget totaling $3,634,784.10 for 2018, up $2,128,554.83 from the 2017 budget of $1,496,229.27, with the largest revenues for 2018 being the income from