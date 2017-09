Bookings Guadalupe Gilbert, booked 9-11-17 on charges of harassment, strike-shove or kick; bond set at $750. Zachary Blackmore, booked 9-10-17 on charges of driving under restraint, failure to appear, larceny $50 to $400, failure to appear, driving under restraint, no insurance, seat belt violation, expired registration, passenger seat belt violation, failure to appear; total bond