Huerfano commissioners leary of DA’s possible tax increase ballot question
by Eric Mullens WALSENBURG — The Huerfano County Commissioners Tuesday morning passed a very generic potential ballot question ‘intent’ requested by the Third Judicial District Attorney Henry Solano, regarding a potential tax increase question that may appear before Huerfano and Las Animas County voters in November. Funding for the two county judicial district is based