Your best source for news in Huerfano | Las Animas | Colfax

Huerfano commissioners leary of DA’s possible tax increase ballot question

by Eric Mullens WALSENBURG — The Huerfano County Commissioners Tuesday morning passed a very generic potential ballot question ‘intent’ requested by the Third Judicial District Attorney Henry Solano, regarding a potential tax increase question that may appear before Huerfano and Las Animas County voters in November. Funding for the two county judicial district is based
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.

Latest from Community

Go to Top