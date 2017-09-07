Your best source for news in Huerfano | Las Animas | Colfax

Huerfano commissioners approve MOU in brief session Tuesday morning

by Eric Mullens WALSENBURG — The Huerfano County Commissioners kicked off September meetings with a brief session Tuesday that saw approval of a memorandum of understanding with the state, the honoring of Vietnam veteran and receipt of a non-compliance violation concerning the Gardner Wastewater Treatment Plant. The MOU with the Governor’s Office of Information Technology
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.

Latest from Community

Joe Vergillio

Trinidad’s new asssistant principal and athletic director by David J. Santistevan, Jr.
Go to Top