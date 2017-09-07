Your best source for news in Huerfano | Las Animas | Colfax
Huerfano commissioners approve MOU in brief session Tuesday morning
by Eric Mullens WALSENBURG — The Huerfano County Commissioners kicked off September meetings with a brief session Tuesday that saw approval of a memorandum of understanding with the state, the honoring of Vietnam veteran and receipt of a non-compliance violation concerning the Gardner Wastewater Treatment Plant. The MOU with the Governor’s Office of Information Technology