by Kylee Faris HUERFANO — On Sunday, July 16, the Huerfano County 4-H Council meeting was called to order by President Rachelle Andreatta at 1 pm. The American Pledge was led by Lexy Guadagnoli and the 40H Pledge was led by Kaleb Andreatta. Those present at the meeting were Carl Beeman 4-H Extension Agent, Kaleb Andreatta, Michelle