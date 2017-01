FOWLER — Shots from the game on January 14 between Hoehne and Fowler. Pictured are #30 Justin VanMatre, #34 Cameron Thorton, #40 Corey Monohan, #54 Drew Santisteven, #20 Hunter Robins, and #32 Kyle Kreutzer. The game went to Fowler 46 – 32. Photos by Bobbette Abeyta-Robins

